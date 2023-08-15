AUBURN — Three men accused of tricking an elderly Cayuga County couple into sending them thousands of dollars now have court dates after two of the three didn't appear before a judge on Tuesday.

Joel F. Mathilda, 24, with a previously listed address of 2422 Prospect Ave., Apt. 3AA, Bronx; Davide Invidia Arias, 24, with a previously listed address of 4610 Middlebrook Road, Orlando, Florida; and Jose A. Fermin Vasquez, 28, with a previously listed address of 25 16th Ave., Newark, New Jersey, were all set to be in front of Judge Jon Budelmann for conferences in Cayuga County Court.

All three men were previously indicted on third-degree larceny, a class D felony, and fifth-degree conspiracy, a misdemeanor.

Of the three, Invidia Arias, who had a Spanish interpreter with him, was the only defendant in court Tuesday. The interpreter was also intended to translate for Mathilda and Fermin Vasquez. Mario Gutierrez, Invidia Arias' attorney, said his client does not currently accept the Cayuga County District Attorney's offer of 2 1/3 to 7 years for the grand larceny charge, satisfying the conspiracy count.

Gutierrez noted that Invidia Arias is in frequent contact with him and has shown up for all of his previous court appearances. Adding that Invidia Arias has a full-time job, Gutierrez asked if his client's appearance could be waived for an upcoming motion argument. Budelmann granted the request, so Invidia Arias won't have to appear for that date, which is Oct. 10.

Before Invidia Arias' conference, attorneys for his codefendants were heard.

Krystal Harrington, who was recently retained by Mathilda's family, said he is currently detained at a facility in Broome County. Mathilda's next Cayuga County Court appearance was scheduled for Sept. 2.

Representing Fermin Vasquez, Todd Sloan said he was under the impression his client did not have to appear in court Tuesday. Sloan asked Budelmann if he could put Fermin Vasquez on speakerphone, which the judge denied. Fermin Vasquez's next court appearance is Oct. 10.

Sloan said after court that Fermin Vasquez currently lives and works in California. Sloan also said he has reached out to his client about his next court appearance, and Fermin Vasquez intends to be there.

A trial start date for all three has been tentatively scheduled for Dec. 11.

The three are accused of repeatedly stealing from an elderly couple in the town of Throop. According to the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, the couple was contacted by phone by someone claiming to be their grandson, saying he was in jail and needed money to make bail after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. The couple withdrew $9,500 in cash, which they were instructed to place in a box for an Uber Package courier to pick up and deliver to an address in Syracuse. This happened two more times to the couple, police said, leading them to send more than $24,000 in cash.

When the couple was contacted again in February, the sheriff's office collaborated with other law enforcement agencies to surveil the exchange in Syracuse and apprehend Mathilda, Fermin Vasquez and Invidia Arias. More than $25,000 was recovered from them, police said.

Three charged in 'grandparent scam' theft of $24K from Cayuga County couple Police said three men who tricked an elderly Cayuga County couple into turning over thousands of dollars in cash on three separate occasions w…