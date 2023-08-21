Suspects in a high-speed chase and an armed robbery in Auburn have been indicted by a Cayuga County grand jury, District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci announced in a news release on Monday.

Kevin Huntington Jr., 19, of Red Creek, was indicted on several charges for his role in the Aug. 11 car chase that ended in the city.

Huntington was indicted on three counts of attempted aggravated assault upon a police officer (a class B felony), fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (a class E felony), second-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (a class E felony), third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle (a class A misdemeanor) and reckless driving (an unclassified misdemeanor).

The indictment alleges that Huntington intentionally tried to cause "serious physical injury" to three Auburn Police Department officers by attempting to ram a stolen vehicle he was driving into them at high speed, Grome Antonacci said. Huntington and a juvenile were chased by police from Red Creek to Auburn, where they were apprehended near the Owasco River after the use of spike strips.

Huntington was additionally indicted by the grand jury for second-degree assault (a class D violent felony) for allegedly causing physical injury to another person with a weapon. According to Auburn police, Huntington and the same juvenile — who has also been charged with second-degree assault — attacked a victim at 110 Owasco St. on Aug. 9, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

Huntington will be arraigned in Cayuga County Court at a date to be determined, Grome Antonacci said. He faces combined sentences of up to 22 years in prison.

The grand jury also returned indictments against Darryl Jones, 58, and Michael Barski, 36, Grome Antonacci announced Monday. Both were indicted for an Aug. 13 robbery on Orchard Street in Auburn. According to Auburn police, Jones stole $60 and a cellphone from a victim and placed a gun against their head to do so. He and Barski allegedly then attacked the victim with a metal cane.

Jones has been charged with two counts of first-degree robbery (a class B armed violent felony), one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (a class C armed violent felony) and one count of second-degree assault (a class D violent felony). Barski was indicted on one count of second-degree assault (a class D violent felony).

Jones and Barski will be arraigned in Cayuga County Court at a date to be determined. Jones faces a sentence of 25 years in prison, and Barski faces a sentence of seven years.

Huntington, Jones and Barski are all remanded without bail at the Cayuga County Jail.

Grome Antonacci said the three indictments represent her office's focus on the prosecution of violent felony offenders as part of the Gun-Involved Violence Elimination initiative.

"We will continue to work hand in hand with our GIVE partners to expedite the prosecution of violent felony offenders in our community," the district attorney said.

Gallery: Two apprehended after high-speed chase through Auburn