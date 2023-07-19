A Cayuga County man is facing felony charges after an investigation found that he allegedly had an incendiary device and an unregistered handgun.

Andrew Campbell, 31, of Ira, was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm, according to the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.

Campbell was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

The sheriff's office said there is an ongoing investigation into the incident involving Campbell. Anyone with information should contact Detective Joshua Blanchard at (315) 253-3902. Tips can be submitted online at cayugacounty.us/452/send-a-tip. Tipsters may remain anonymous.