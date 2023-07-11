Credit card skimming devices have been found at nine Walmart locations in central New York and the Southern Tier, with the same suspects in the Auburn case linked to the installation of the other skimmers.

The New York State Police in Painted Post said Tuesday that a credit card skimming device was found at Walmart in the town of Erwin, Steuben County. A surveillance image provided by the agency shows the three suspects, two men and a woman.

According to police, store employees discovered the device at a checkout lane and it was immediately removed. The skimmer was installed on July 3.

The skimmer is designed to be placed over the credit card scanner. The device is used to steal credit card information from customers.

With the latest case in Steuben County, the credit card skimmers have been found at Walmart locations in seven counties, including Cayuga and Onondaga. Several of the devices were installed on July 2 and weren't found until July 5.

Anyone with information about the installation of the credit card skimmer at the Erwin Walmart should contact state police in Painted Post at (607) 962-3282.