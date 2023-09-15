The former Auburn Correctional Facility official who was recorded trying to steal a person's phone during a road rage incident in July has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge.

Gregory P. Stachowski, of Big Flats, pleaded guilty to attempted petit larceny Tuesday in Horseheads Town Court, a court official told The Citizen. He was ordered to pay $200 in restitution and a $100 fine.

Stachowski was arrested by New York State Police following the July 21 incident, which took place in the area of Interstate 86 and Route 13 in Horseheads.

A video of the incident, posted to TikTok and viewed there more than 295,000 times, shows Stachowski approach the recorder, who says, "You tried to run me off the road." The recorder continues, "You're a corrections officer, not a police officer, so why are you flashing me your badge?" Stachowski then covers his name tag and reaches for the recorder's phone. After some rustling, the video ends.

Following a state police investigation, Stachowski was arrested on charges of fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and official misconduct, a misdemeanor.

Meanwhile, Stachowski has been demoted from his former position as deputy superintendent of security at the Auburn prison to captain at Wende Correctional Facility, east of Buffalo, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision told The Citizen. In accordance with civil service law, Stachowski was suspended July 25, pending an administrative hearing.