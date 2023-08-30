An attempted traffic stop by Auburn police on Thursday led to a chase that reached the Thruway, but the outcome of the chase is unknown.

Officers with the Auburn Police Department attempted to stop a Subaru on Route 34 late that afternoon due to switched license plates, Chief James Slayton told The Citizen. The car did not stop, and became "a hazard to the public," he said. At one point, the driver veered into a ditch to avoid another car. Spike strips were deployed to stop the car, but were not effective due to others on the road.

As the chase continued north, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office became involved as well, Sheriff Brian Schenck told The Citizen. However, once the car reached the Thruway in Weedsport, the sheriff's office and Auburn police suspended their pursuit, Schenck and Slayton said. As they did, Auburn police notified New York State Police and the Thruway Authority of the situation, Slayton added.

When asked for comment on the chase by The Citizen, state police Troop E referred back to Auburn police. Troop T, which covers the Thruway, said it has no record of a pursuit there that day.

Slayton added that Auburn police did not make any arrests nor issue any tickets as a result of the chase. There were no injuries, and no property damage was reported to his department.

The Auburn police chief said he does not believe state police became involved in the chase because most area troopers were assigned to the New York State Fair that day.

Schenck added that he could find no sign that the pursuit continued on the Thruway.