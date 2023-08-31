A former Auburn doctor will pay $135,000 in fines as part of a settlement announced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.

Jang Boo Chi was accused of violating the federal Controlled Substances Act by overprescribing opioids and other prescription medications. In one case, Chi prescribed carisoprodol, a muscle relaxant, diazepam and hydrocodone-acetaminophen. The patient did not take the prescribed medications, but was using illicit drugs, including cocaine and ecstasy, and unprescribed Oxycodone.

Officials say the patient died of acute intoxication due to "the combined effects of controlled substances, both prescribed and unprescribed."

In another case, Chi prescribed Adderall, a drug used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, to a patient. But medical records did not indicate whether the patient had been diagnosed with ADHD. Despite Chi telling the patient to decrease their use of Adderall and not mix it with other medications, he continued to prescribe the drug, officials said.

A third patient received prescriptions for several controlled substances, including fentanyl patches, Oxycodone and Percocet, from Chi. When the patient was hospitalized in 2018, authorities noted that another doctor commented on the patient's "problem with polypharmacy," a term referring to the use of multiple drugs to treat medical conditions.

Chi admitted that the patient's medications were "heavy," but he only reduced them after being questioned by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

As part of the federal settlement, Chi agreed to surrender his DEA registration. He cannot seek renewal of the registration, which allows doctors to prescribe controlled substances, for 15 years.

Last year, Chi surrendered his medical license after he was charged by the state Board for Professional Medical Conduct. The allegations against him included failing to provide "appropriate care and treatment for patients" and prescribing controlled substances "in an inappropriate manner."

Chi had been licensed to practice medicine in New York since 1976.