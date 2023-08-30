Five juveniles have been arrested by the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office for allegedly stealing guns and ammunition from a gun store in the town of Elbridge twice last weekend.

The office's public information officer, Thomas Newton, told The Citizen on Wednesday that a group of five juveniles first broke into Tim's Guns and Shooting Supplies at 1404 Route 5 at 5:30 a.m. Saturday. The juveniles broke in through a window and a wood panel, Newtown said, and stole 12 handguns and three rifles in the span of 52 seconds.

At 6 a.m. the next day, a group of six juveniles was observed in an SUV in the parking lot of the store by a citizen who called 911, Newton continued. The group broke into the store again, this time stealing ammunition, but police arrived before the juveniles left. Two were apprehended at the scene. The SUV later crashed in Camillus, and another three juveniles were apprehended there.

Newton said officers are searching for the sixth juvenile. He thanked officers with the Solvay and Geddes police departments, and New York State Police, for assisting with the response.

The group is also believed to be behind the burglary of at least one gun store in Oswego County, Newton continued, as well as a rash of vehicle thefts and smoke shop robberies in Onondaga County.

"We caught them," he said, "so hopefully we broke up this ring of thefts."