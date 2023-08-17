A former town court clerk in Wayne County has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $50,000 over a five-year period.

Eileen Steurrys, who was the court clerk in the town of Marion, was charged after an investigation that began with a state comptroller's audit of the court's fund. The comptroller's office found that court fees were not always deposited into the court's account.

An investigation involving other agencies, including the New York State Police and Wayne County District Attorney's Office, found that Steurrys stole more than $50,000 from 2016 to 2021. In an attempt to hide her crimes, she altered court records and created fake receipts, according to the comptroller's office.

"Ms. Steurrys went to great lengths to try and cover up her theft of public funds," state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said. "She now faces the consequences of her actions because of my office's investigation and our partnership with (Wayne County District Attorney Michael Calarco) and the state police."

Steurrys, who was arrested in March, pleaded guilty in Wayne County Court to second-degree grand larceny, second-degree corrupting the government, first-degree tampering with records and official misconduct.

John Ferlicca, an assistant district attorney who prosecuted the case, lauded the comptroller's auditors for "an exceptional and through investigation, which made my job of obtaining a conviction that much easier."

Steurrys will be sentenced on Oct. 18.