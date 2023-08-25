A Cayuga County Court judge has upheld the second indictment against an Auburn murder suspect.

Judge Thomas Leone issued a decision Friday to not drop the indictment against Gage Ashley, 26, who is facing charges in the November 2019 shooting death of Joshua A. Poole, after Ashley's prior murder convictions in the case were overturned on appeal in May due to an illegally constituted grand jury. Ashley was arraigned again in June on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. His new trial for those charges will begin in early March 2024.

Ashley was in court Thursday with his new attorney, Shaun Chase, for a conference related to a motion filed by Todd Sloan, the defendant's previous attorney. The motion called for the second indictment to be dismissed on the grounds that Ashley's right to testify in grand jury proceedings were violated. In his decision on the motion, Leone noted that state law does say a defendant has a right to be a witness in a grand jury proceeding if, before any indictment is filed, a written notice making such a request is served to the district attorney.

However, Leone continued, the office of Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci filed the indictment with the court clerk the morning of May 10, and the defense didn't serve notice of Ashley's request to testify until that afternoon. Therefore, the judge said, Ashley's right to testify in front of a grand jury was not violated.

After court Thursday, Chase contended that "the case was indicted prior to (Ashley) having the opportunity to testify."

Grome Antonacci said after court that her office has an email from Todd Sloan saying Ashley did not want to testify. Leone addressed that in his decision:

"To the extent that the People also provided Defendant a right to testify before the filing of the Superseding Indictment, the Defendant withdrew his right to testify before the filing of that indictment, and thus there was no violation of his right to testify because he had withdrawn his request to testify," he said.

Ashley was one of four people charged in the death of Poole, 36, at 8 Delevan St. A day into his initial trial in September 2021, Ashley pleaded guilty to every charge he faced. That December, he was sentenced to 21 years to life on first-degree and second-degree murder charges, with additional time for lesser charges. However, the state Appellate Division, Fourth Department, a mid-level appeals court, overturned Ashley's conviction after determining the grand jury that originally indicted him was illegally constituted due to one member having a criminal conviction.