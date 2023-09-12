A lawsuit filed earlier this year claims the Port Byron Central School District failed to stop a special needs child from being sexually abused by the same student twice within an eight-year span.

The lawsuit, filed in February in Cayuga County Supreme Court, alleges the "woefully inadequate and negligent supervision" of the district and Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES allowed the child to be sexually abused at the age of 5 and again at the age of 13. The second occurrence took place even after school officials were asked to keep the students separated due to the first occurrence, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit was filed by firm Bonina & Bonina on behalf of Michele Morgan, who is listed as the parent of a male special needs child who was a student at the district from 2011 to 2022.

According to the lawsuit, the child was first sexually abused by another boy while attending kindergarten during the 2011-2012 school year. Afterward, the child told an aide, Amy Martens, who took him to guidance counselor Arin Elia to report the abuse. Elia then reported it to Morgan, and the child told her as well. However, the lawsuit said, the district "refused" to separate the two boys.

Prior to the 2017-2018 school year, Morgan was told by her child that he and the other boy would be in the same special needs BOCES program at the district. When she spoke about the 2011 sexual abuse with her son's teacher Morgan Parkinson, the teacher "said that she was not supposed to tell" Morgan that her son and the other boy would be in the same classroom, the lawsuit says.

During the 2018-19 school year, Morgan briefly shared her concerns about the two boys being in the same classroom with her son's teacher Heather Seymore. Morgan also arranged for her service counselor, Bethany Tanner, to meet with Seymore. The meeting's purpose was to "clarify with Mrs. Seymore about always watching (the two boys) and not leaving them unsupervised," the lawsuit said.

However, the lawsuit continued, the children were not properly supervised, and Morgan's child was once again sexually abused by the other student.

"The offending student in question was with (the child) in a reading nook space in a separate room with a special education teacher and forcibly performed oral sex on him. The offending student was also in a school bathroom with the plaintiff and forcibly touched and fondled his penis," the lawsuit said. "As parent of a special needs student, plaintiff placed their trust in defendants. The defendants violated that trust by permitting a fellow student to repeatedly sexually abuse and assault (the child), whose care, custody, safety and development had been entrusted to them."

The other boy was arrested following the second occurrence of abuse, the lawsuit said, and Morgan requested an order of protection for her son that was granted by a court.

The lawsuit said that due to the defendants' negligence and failure to protect the child, he endured "emotional and physical abuse, and sustained serious and severe damage, harm and injuries" along with "psychological suffering, emotional suffering, mental anguish and loss of enjoyment of life and has incurred medical expenses and other economic damages and loss, and will continue to ... in the future."

Morgan seeks monetary damages against the defendants.

Port Byron Superintendent Michael Jorgensen told The Citizen in an email on Wednesday that the district does not comment on pending lawsuits "to ensure the integrity of the legal process and protect the privacy of all parties involved." Dr. Brian Hartwell, the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES district superintendent, told The Citizen in an email on Friday that he also would not comment on the lawsuit.

John Bonina, partner with Bonina & Bonina, told The Citizen on Friday that his client declines comment on the lawsuit, and has asked him not to comment.