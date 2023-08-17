The two Auburn men who led a drug ring busted by authorities last August were sentenced to prison on Thursday.

Nicholas Neville and Merritt Fletcher IV were each sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision by Judge Thomas Leone in Cayuga County Court that morning.

Each man was charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class A felony) and third-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm (a class C felony), and received the same sentence for each charge. The sentences will run concurrently. Leone denied requests by each man's attorney — Joseph Centra and William Sullivan, respectively — for a violent felony override.

Neville and Fletcher, whom police said were members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation faction of the Bloods gang, led a drug ring that stretched from central New York as far as California and trafficked cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and more. Police called the drug bust the biggest in Cayuga County in the last decade, and said their investigation began in April 2021.

Leone noted that he has known both Neville and Fletcher through drug court for years. Each has three children, who were among the many people they apologized to in their presentence remarks.

"I thought you were going to be the exception to the rule, but you let me down and you let your daughters down," Leone told Neville.

Fletcher, whose uncle was best friends with Leone in grammar school, received a similar admonishment from the judge.

"You never learned," Leone told him. "I realize some of us are slower learners than others, but get it together."

