A man has been arrested for allegedly exposing himself to a woman in a parking lot in the village of Cato.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Tuesday that Jeremy J. Wagner, 28, was arrested by the office's Patrol Division on Aug. 9. He was charged with public lewdness, a class B misdemeanor.

Wagner is alleged to have exposed himself to a woman at a business parking lot in the village on Aug. 7, the sheriff's office said.

Wagner was processed at the Cayuga County Public Safety Building, issued a mandated appearance ticket and released. He was due to appear in town court at 6 p.m. Monday.

The sheriff's office encourages anyone with more information on the incident or similar incidents to contact Deputy Ashley Lawson at (315) 253-1222. Tips can also be left at cayugacounty.us/452/send-a-tip.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.