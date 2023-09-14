A man was sentenced to prison Thursday for his role in a gunfight that took place outside an Auburn bar last year and seriously injured an employee.

Antoine Clark, 39, of Rochester, was sentenced to 15 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision by Judge Thomas Leone in Cayuga County Court that morning.

One of two people who fired at each other outside the Lavish Lounge Bar & Restaurant at 288 Genesee St. on June 26, 2022, Clark was facing charges of first-degree assault (a class B felony), two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class B felony) and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (a class C armed violent felony).

As part of a previous agreement, Clark was sentenced on both weapon possession offenses, with those sentences running concurrently. The sentences satisfy his other charges.

Clark's attorney, Michael Schiano, said before the sentencing that he felt his client had accepted responsibility for his actions. Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said she felt Clark downplayed the seriousness of the charges against him in his presentence investigation report and asked for a lesser sentence, but still acknowledged his responsibility.

The Auburn Police Department said the June 2022 gunfight involved Clark and another man who was later arrested, Zachariah McKoy. A Lavish Lounge employee was shot multiple times, requiring emergency surgery at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. The employee, who has later released from the hospital, was not involved in the fighting that led to the shooting, police said.

After Clark pleaded guilty to the weapon possession charges in late June, the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office said he admitted to possessing the 9 mm handgun he fired during the gunfight.

The handgun was recovered from Clark when he was arrested in Auburn by members of the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force on July 25, 2022. Powder and crack cocaine, a cutting agent and more than $2,000 in cash were also found on Clark. His arrest followed an attempt to flee and a brief struggle with members of the task force and Auburn police during a traffic stop on North Seward Avenue.

Also in court

• Curtis E. Johnson, 32, with a previously listed address of 21 Derby Ave., Auburn, was sentenced to one to three years in prison for aggravated family offense, two years in prison followed by three years of post-release supervision for second-degree assault, and 364 days in the Cayuga County Jail for second-degree criminal contempt, with all of those sentences running concurrently. Those sentences satisfied Johnson's other charges, which were another aggravated family offense count, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, criminal mischief and two counts of resisting arrest.