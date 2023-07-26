AUBURN — A home improvement contractor from Preble who previously admitted to defrauding thousands of dollars from two Cayuga County couples falsely claimed that one of his relatives died in the 2022 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office said.

Michael J. Young, 52, was in front of Judge Jon Budelmann in Cayuga County Court on Tuesday, with charges of first-degree scheme to defraud, a class E felony, and third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony. Prosecutors previously said Young took $19,000 from May through August 2022 from two couples in southern Cayuga County to perform home improvement work he never finished. He pleaded guilty to the scheme to defraud count in June.

The judge sentenced Young on Tuesday to two to four years in state prison for the scheme to defraud charge as a part of a previous agreement, satisfying the grand larceny count. That indeterminate two-to-four-year term is the maximum sentence for that charge. Young was also ordered to pay $7,000 in restitution to Theodore and Victoria Norman, of Summerhill, and $11,675 to Richard and Peggy Cortwright, of Locke.

Both the Cortwrights and the Normans were present in the courtroom. Victoria Norman gave a victim impact statement, admonishing Young's "fast-talking ways" and his actions. Quoting the Bible in her statement, she indicated she was glad the defendant was being "held accountable." She mentioned that Young said in a letter to her and her husband that he had been attending Bible study while in jail.

"I hope that you accept Jesus into your heart and into your life," Victoria Norman said.

After she was finished, Budelmann asked the Cortwrights if they wanted to say anything.

"I think she covered it quite well," Peggy Cortwright said, motioning to Victoria Norman.

Mentioning that Young had 10 prior felonies and 15 prior misdemeanors, Chief Assistant District Attorney Christopher Valdina said Young "never performed any of the work" he was paid for in these instances. But Valdina did note after court that Young finished one job for the Cortwrights before securing an advance from them for work he would never complete.

Young employed various excuses for not finishing the work, Valdina said, such as saying his truck broke down. Valdina also noted that one of the couples gave Young money that he claimed would be for a planet ticket to Texas, as he claimed his nephew was among the 19 children killed, along with two teachers, at Robb Elementary School in the city of Uvalde last year. Noting that Young has no known connections to the victims of that shooting, Valdina called the defendant's claim "disgusting."

"To exploit that tragedy is unconscionable," Valdina said. He also said Young claimed to have a substance abuse problem. Justin Huffman, Young's attorney, said he did not feel his client's addiction should be treated flippantly. Huffman added that he hopes Young gets recovery help while incarcerated.

Speaking in court, Young said he had "done everything I can." Budelmann noted Young's criminal history stretches back to the 1980s and said Young's comments both in court and his pre-sentence investigation report about making amends and doing everything he can sounded "hollow to the court." Budelmann pointed out that Young indicated in the report that he has no intention of paying back any restitution, contradicting his other comments. Valdina later said any money Young makes in prison can be subject to garnishment for his restitution and said after court that Young did not have any formal qualifications or license as a home improvement contractor.

In court, Budelmann later addressed the Normans and the Cortwrights.

"I'm sorry this happened to you," he said. "Good luck to you."

After court, Valdina condemned Young's actions.

"It's just infuriating to deal with. You own a home, and first of all, it's hard enough to find contractors if you have something that needs to be done. And these are very diligent people, they did the research, they looked into things, and you still wind up getting ripped off and that money's gone," Valdina said.