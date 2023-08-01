AUBURN — A Syracuse man who fled from Auburn Police Department officers earlier this year admitted Tuesday to possessing cocaine with the intent to sell.

Dasir A. Johnson, 26, with a previously listed address of 518 E. Brighton Ave., was in front of Judge Jon Budelmann in Cayuga County Court. Johnson faced counts related to an incident in March for which he was later indicted on third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class B felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class C felony.

As part of a prior agreement, Johnson pleaded Tuesday to the third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance count. He is currently expected to be sentenced to seven years in state prison followed by three years of post-release supervision. There would also be a forfeiture of $1,287.30. That sentence would satisfy the fourth-degree possession offense.

Budelmann asked Johnson if he had been in possession of cocaine, to which he said yes.

"I really don't remember, I just got caught with some drugs on me," Johnson said.

The judge then asked Johnson if he intended to sell that cocaine, to which he said no. Johnson then had a conversation with his retained attorney, Jamie Dening. Dening argued that based on what Johnson was pleading to, the intent to sell was implied. Budelmann said in order for Johnson to plead to the third-degree possession charge, he needed to admit an intent to sell. Budelmann then asked Johnson if he intended to sell some amount of that cocaine, to which Johnson said yes. Assistant district attorney Britton Bouchard represented the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office Tuesday.

Auburn police previously said that at around 1 a.m. March 9, members of the department's patrol division initiated a traffic stop on a blue 2020 Toyota SUV after observing traffic infractions. The vehicle immediately fled as the driver, later identified as Johnson, tried to evade arrest, the APD said. After driving through Auburn's east side, Johnson pulled into Plaza Drive off Grant Avenue, exited the vehicle and started fleeing on foot. With the help of the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, Johnson was taken into custody moments later by the APD.

With further assistance from the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force, a large quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia were found, the APD continued, including 3.3 grams of cocaine, 6.5 grams of crack cocaine, over 27 ounces of the street drug commonly referred to as “molly,” weighing and packaging materials, and approximately $1,300 cash.

Johnson was charged at the time with the third-degree and fourth-degree possession counts, tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony; possession of an imitation controlled substance, a misdemeanor; unlawful fleeing a police officer in motor vehicle, a misdemeanor; uninspected motor vehicle, an infraction; speeding and aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor. He was out on his recognizance at the time of the incident, pending sentencing for different drug and gun charges in Onondaga County, the APD said.

Johnson is set to be sentenced in Cayuga County Court on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Also in court

An Auburn man was sentenced in court Tuesday.

Levon E. Johnson, 43, with a previously listed address of 171 Van Anden St., front apartment, was before Budelmann with charges of second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class D felony.

For the criminal possession of a weapon count, Johnson was sentenced to five years of shock probation, starting with six months in the Cayuga County Jail, although he had already served the "shock" portion of the sentence. He was also sentenced to three years of probation for the menacing charge, with both sentences running concurrently.

