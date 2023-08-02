A longtime Moravia town justice has been suspended since early July due to an ongoing investigation.

The state Office of Court Administration confirmed Tuesday that June Shepardson, who serves as town and village justice in Moravia, has been suspended. Judge James Murphy, who as deputy chief administrative judge for courts outside New York City is responsible for overseeing town and village courts, suspended Shepardson effective July 5.

Murphy's administrative order directs "all judicial matters currently pending before (Shepardson)... shall be reassigned" to Judge Sheila Hargett-Kemp, the other town and village justice in Moravia. The order also states that "no additional judicial matters shall be assigned to (Shepardson)." She must surrender all case files in her possession and no longer has access to court case management and email systems.

Details about the investigation were not released. Lucian Chalfen, a spokesperson for the state Office of Court Administration, told The Citizen it is "a continuing investigation," but declined further comment.

Shepardson's fate will be decided by the state Commission on Judicial Conduct, an 11-member independent agency that investigates complaints of ethical misconduct.

Two Cayuga County town justices have resigned within the past two years because of commission investigations into alleged misconduct. In 2021, Mark DiVietro resigned as an Owasco town justice following an investigation into unauthorized communications about a 2019 case.

Phillip Franklin stepped down as a Locke town justice in 2022 after the commission investigated him for "failing to account properly for court funds."

Shepardson was first elected Moravia town justice in 2005 and reelected to four-year terms in 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2021. She is a past president of the Cayuga County Magistrates Association and former director of the state Magistrates Association.