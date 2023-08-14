A longtime member of the Auburn Police Department was officially confirmed as the department's new deputy chief on Thursday.

Tim Spingler, most recently a sergeant with the department, was sworn in as its new deputy chief during a promotions ceremony at that evening's meeting of Auburn City Council. With his wife, Denise, three children and Auburn Police Chief James Slayton looking on, Spingler was sworn in by Auburn Mayor Mike Quill.

Spingler, 46, began in his new position July 23. He told The Citizen in an email Friday he is honored to help lead the department. He does not take the role lightly, he said, and he is humbled to be able to work with the police department's partner agencies, the community and other organizations in the city.

"Being entrusted to lead the men and women here at APD is an exciting proposition," Spingler continued. "We have such great officers that give of themselves to serve the citizens of Auburn to the best of their abilities. It's truly a great position to be in."

Spingler joined the department in July 2004 and was promoted to sergeant in 2012. He was assigned later that year as supervisor of the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force. In July 2021, he started running the department's Planning and Training Office. Spingler said Sgt. James Smith has taken over the planning and training role.

Also promoted at Thursday's ceremony was Capt. Matthew Androsko, who is the new patrol captain in addition to commanding other units, Spingler said.

Lt. Michael Merkley, Sgt. Ben Caruso, Sgt. Andrew Young and Detective Michael Weeks were promoted as well.

Before Spingler became deputy chief the position was held by Roger Anthony, who retired in April after 26 years with the department. He was deputy chief since 2016. Anthony began working as director of security for Auburn Community Hospital in June.