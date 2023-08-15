A 19-year-old Red Creek resident has been charged with attempted assault on police after intentionally swerving a car at officers during a high-speed chase through Auburn on Friday, the Auburn Police Department said in a news release. The man, and a juvenile in the vehicle with him, were also charged with second-degree assault for a Wednesday incident on Owasco Street in the city.

The man, Kevin A. Huntington Jr., was charged with several felonies on Friday after the chase ended that afternoon on McMaster Street, near the Arterial. Huntington was apprehended in the parking lot of Curley's Restaurant, and the juvenile was apprehended after entering the Owasco River at the end of McMaster Street, alongside Auburn Correctional Facility.

According to the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, the chase was initiated by New York State Police in Red Creek. Following reports of a suspicious vehicle on Victory Road in the town of Victory, it was determined the vehicle, a Saturn, had been stolen from Auburn and one of its occupants had been involved in a domestic incident at an address where he forcibly stole property and violated an order of protection, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The vehicle was located after a BOLO, and state police and the sheriff's office pursued it into the city of Auburn.

Auburn police became involved in the chase at about 11 a.m. Friday, and officers apprehended the two men after using spike strips. The Saturn could be seen after the chase crashed into bushes near the railroad tracks in the area. Auburn police said Huntington on several occasions "intentionally swerved at APD officers who were attempting to stop them," but reported no serious injuries.

Police said Huntington was charged with:

• Attempted aggravated assault of a police officer with a deadly weapon, a class C felony

• Second-degree assault with intention to cause physical injury with a weapon, a class D felony

• Fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property: vehicle except motorcycle, a class E felony

• Third-degree robbery, a class D felony

• First-degree criminal contempt: physical contact, a class E felony

The juvenile with Huntington was also charged with second-degree assault with intention to cause physical injury with a weapon for the Wednesday incident at 110 Owasco St., which sent a victim to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with non-life-threatening injuries, Auburn police told The Citizen that day.

The Cayuga County District Attorney's Office recommended that Huntington be remanded to Cayuga County Jail. The juvenile was brought to Cayuga County Court on an unrelated state probation warrant and was ordered to be held in a juvenile facility at the Oneida County Jail, Auburn police said.

The juvenile is also wanted in Genesee County for a family court violation, and Huntington is also wanted in Wayne County for violating probation.

