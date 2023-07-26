The Auburn Police Department has released more details on the arrest last month of a prominent city property owner for a charge of second-degree attempted rape.

Anthony T. Bartolotta, 49, was arrested for allegedly seeking sex with what he thought was a 13-year-old girl but was actually an undercover police officer, according to a report shared with The Citizen.

Bartolotta asked for an "hh (half-hour) rate" and offered to pay more for "'raw' and anal sexual intercourse," the report says. He also allegedly requested nude photos of the girl, and to see her in person.

At about 6 p.m. June 8, the report says, Bartolotta drove to an address in Olympia Terrace to meet what he thought was the girl. He honked his horn at an officer posing as the girl's aunt and remained at the address for more than 30 seconds, then left when the girl did not appear outside as he requested. He was arrested June 21 for the Class D felony.

Bartolotta's charges have been waived for the action of a grand jury and are pending review, Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci told The Citizen.

Bartolotta's attorney, Melissa Swartz, declined comment to The Citizen.

Bartolotta, who owns and manages several commercial and residential properties in the Auburn area with his family's R&M Real Estate Group, was arrested along with Daniel Miller, 39, of Liverpool, and Brian Neilson, 41, of Seneca Falls. The arrests were the result of a two-week joint operation by the police department, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police, the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force and the FBI to identify people seeking to engage in sexual acts with children younger than 15.

Police said more victims may be identified as a result of the operation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office at cayugasheriff.com, call its Criminal Investigation Division at (315) 253-1610, email the Auburn Police Department at communitywatch@auburnny.gov or call its Detective Bureau at (315) 255-4705. Police said callers can remain anonymous.

