The New York State Police in Fulton is investigating an incident involving the placement of a device commonly referred to as a credit card skimmer on a self-checkout, at the Walmart located at 1818 Route 3 in the Oswego County Town of Fulton.

Police said in a news release that skimming occurs when devices illegally installed on ATMs, point-of-sale terminals, or fuel pumps capture data or record cardholders’ PINs. Criminals use the data to create fake debit or credit cards and steal from victims’ accounts.

The device was placed on July 2 and identified and recovered by Walmart staff on July 5.

Anyone with disputed charges related to this case should contact the Fulton barracks of the state police at (315) 598-2112.