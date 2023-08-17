Police said a Mentz man with a history of online sex crimes was arrested this week on charges of exchanging sexual pictures with a minor on the internet.

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck on Thursday said that Brien Fredendall, 44, was charged Wednesday with the felonies of sex offender failure to report, first offense, internet identifiers; and first-degree attempted disseminating indecent material to minors, sexually motivated.

These charges stem from an investigation into allegations that Fredendall was exchanging explicit pictures that were sexual in nature with a minor and while using internet accounts he failed to register with the New York State Department of Criminal Justice, which is required due to his status as a registered sex offender.

Fredendall was convicted in Cayuga County more than a decade ago of possessing a sexual performance of a child for downloading almost 500 images of child pornography onto his computer.

Schenck said in a news release that the more recent investigation was in conjunction with the FBI, New York State Police and Cayuga County Probation Department. Fredendall was arraigned at Centralized Arraignment and remanded to the Cayuga County Jail pending future court appearances.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Nicole Stewart at (315) 294-8093, or tips can be left at cayugacounty.us/452/Send-a-Tip. Tipsters can remain anonymous.