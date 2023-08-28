The person in charge of the finances for a Cayuga County dairy farm has been arrested on charges of stealing more than $250,000 from the business.

Members of the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office's Criminal Investigations Division on Monday arrested Scott Brenchley, 44, of Lansing, on two counts of second-degree grand larceny.

Sheriff Brian Schenck said in a news release that the arrest stemmed from a month-long investigation into the mishandling of funds at an area business, and it is alleged that Brenchley stole funds in excess of $250,000 over the course of a year. According to his Facebook profile, Brenchley is controller for Aurora Ridge Dairy in the town of Ledyard.

Schenck said the investigation culminated in a search warrant at Brenchley’s residence. He was arrested and processed at the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office and held at the Cayuga County Jail pending centralized arraignment.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Baim at (315) 258-3868, or tips can be left at cayugacounty.us/452/send-a-tip. Tipsters may remain anonymous.