Sentencing has been delayed for an Auburn teenager charged with more than 50 child pornography crimes due to multiple violations of his plea agreement.

Darryl M. Overstreet, 19, violated the agreement at least three times, Judge Thomas Leone said in Cayuga County Court on Thursday. In discussion with Senior Assistant Cayuga County District Attorney Heather De Stefano and Overstreet's lawyer, Rome Canzano, it was said that Overstreet was recorded on video meeting with two individuals his plea agreement prohibited him to be around.

As a result of the violations, Leone told Overstreet, he is "looking at decades in prison." The court scheduled a Sept. 28 hearing on the violations before moving forward with enhanced sentencing.

Canzano's requests for youthful offender status and bail were both denied. De Stefano, in response to the latter, called Overstreet "one of the most prolific sex offenders I've ever dealt with at his age."

Overstreet, police said, had sexually explicit conversations with minors via SnapChat and text messages in early 2022. He also directed minors to send him sexually explicit photos and video.

Overstreet was arrested that May and indicted on 23 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child (a class E felony), 22 counts of use of a child in a sexual performance (a class C felony) and five counts of first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors (a class D felony). He pled guilty to five felonies in February, and before the violations he faced a sentence of five to 15 years in prison.