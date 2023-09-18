The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help as it tries to identify suspects in recent vehicle larcenies in Port Byron and Cato.

The windows of several locked vehicles in the parking lot of Dana L. West Junior-Senior High School in Port Byron were broken and their valuables were stolen while their owners attended sporting events and other gatherings at the school on Friday, Sept. 15, Sheriff Brian Schenck said in a news release. His office believes the same suspects committed similar larcenies during a soccer game in Cato the night before.

The suspects and their vehicle were captured on surveillance footage. Anyone who can help identify them is encouraged to contact Detective Dave Harkness at (315) 294-8143. Tips can also be submitted online at cayugacounty.us/formcenter/sheriffs-office-8/anonymous-Tips-51. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Because the vehicles that were broken into were locked, the sheriff's office suggests not leaving valuables in unattended vehicles.