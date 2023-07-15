Cayuga County residents can use the Sheriff’s website to search for sex offenders residing in their neighborhood (outside the city of Auburn), subscribe to receive e-mail alerts from the sheriff’s office, and download the free version of the OffenderWatch App, which helps families find their child’s location as well as find sex offenders near them, the news release release added.

“The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to join with numerous New York County Sheriff’s Offices and Police Departments in partnering with OffenderWatch to better share information, coordinate investigations, and collaborate on sex offender monitoring. The biggest advantage of having this new software is the accessibility of information to those we have sworn to protect in Cayuga County,"Sheriff Brian Schenck said in a statement. "Citizens in our community wanting to search for and track sex offenders outside the City of Auburn can now receive notifications in real-time. The free family safety app and email notifications will help families find their child’s location, find sex offenders near them, and receive alerts from CCSO. Anonymous tips regarding sex offenders can also be sent to us through OffenderWatch. We believe that sharing data and partnering with our community will lead to better investigations and and safer communities."