A Syracuse woman faces multiple felony charges after she turned herself in following the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office securing arrest warrants for the false utilization of the county's food stamp program.

Cassandra Peters, 33, turned herself in at the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office on July 6, according to a press release from the sheriff's office on Tuesday.

Peters was arrested on several charges: 11 counts of offering a false instrument for filing, a first-degree felony; one felony count of misuse of SNAP; one third-degree felony count of grand larceny and one third-degree felony count of welfare fraud.

Peters was processed and then released on appearance tickets to have appeared in Auburn City Court on Monday. No further information was available.