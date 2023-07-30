Following an Auburn man's murder conviction getting overturned, another defendant sentenced for the same crime is seeking to have his conviction tossed by a state appeals court.

Other cases with a connection to that earlier successful appeal may also be challenged.

Ben Susman, an attorney for Lucciano Spagnola, told The Citizen Friday that he filed a motion in June to overturn Spagnola's conviction for his role in the shooting death of Joshua Poole at 8 Delevan St. in November 2019.

The motion was filed after another defendant in the case, Gage Ashley, had his conviction overturned by the state Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department. The court determined that a flawed grand jury selection process was used prior to Ashley's conviction. The Cayuga County District Attorney's Office is retrying the case against Ashley, who was arraigned on murder, gun and attempted robbery charges in June.

The DA's office appealed the decision to overturn Ashley's conviction, but the state Appeals Court, New York's highest court, denied the request.

With the mid-level appeals court's ruling in Ashley's case, Susman said he sees no reason why his motion for Spagnola wouldn't be granted.

"(Spagnola) decided that he wanted to challenge the indictment as well, based on the issue that was decided by the fourth department," Susman said.

Attorney David Elkovitch, who handled Ashley's appeal, said that with the state Court of Appeals denying a chance to appeal the Fourth Department's decision, he feels the DA's office has an "ethical obligation" to contact each of the defendants who were indicted by that same grand jury, since grand juries can be empaneled for months. However, Christopher Valdina, chief assistant district attorney for the DA's office, said that as far as he is aware, the office doesn't have any such obligation.

Valdina said the office doesn't need to review the cases of the defendants indicted by that grand jury and each of those defendants can make their own judgements on whether they want their cases reopened. There are approximately 30 other indictments that were voted on by the same grand jury.

"Those individual defendants would have to make a decision on what they do or don't want to do," he said.

If a case is reopened, Valdina continued, "it goes back to the starting point" and that defendant risks potentially getting a higher sentence.