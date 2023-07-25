A Texas woman has been indicted for allegedly stealing more than $65,000 in pension payments, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said Monday.

Christy Gibson, of Smith County, has been charged with theft and will be arraigned in a Texas court in August. Her indictment follows an investigation into 70 pension payments totaling $65,102 that were paid after the death of Mary Walsh, whose deceased husband retired from the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision in New York.

William Walsh Jr. retired in November 1986 and received a reduced monthly pension payment, according to the comptroller's office, so that his wife, Mary Walsh, would continue to receive benefits if he died before she did. He passed away in October 2005.

Mary Walsh died in December 2012. Pension payments should have stopped after her passing, but her death was not reported to the state retirement system.

The state retirement system received information in May 2013 that Walsh may have died and the pension payments stopped. When the retirement system attempted to determine whether Walsh was still alive, it received notarized verification in her name. The pension payments restarted.

An investigation revealed that the payments were placed into account owned by Gibson and Walsh. According to the comptroller's office, Gibson and Walsh were acquaintances. Gibson also worked at the nursing home where Walsh later lived.

Gibson used the pension payments to make electronic transfers and withdrawals, the comptroller's office found. She also used the funds to pay for entertainment and food.

"Christy Gibson went to great lengths to cover up the death of an acquaintance to line her own pockets," DiNapoli said. "Thanks to the work of my investigators and law enforcement in Texas, she will be held accountable. We will continue to partner with law enforcement from across the country to protect the New York State Retirement System."