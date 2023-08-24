Two have pled guilty Thursday to robbing a victim at their home in the town of Owasco in November.

Jason McDeid, 33, pled guilty to one count of second-degree robbery (a class C violent felony) before Judge Thomas Leone in Cayuga County Court. His co-defendant, Alissa Reynolds, 37, pled guilty to one count of the same charge on Aug. 21.

McDeid and Reynolds, both of Auburn, were alleged to have stolen a wallet from a victim at their Owasco home on Nov. 16. The investigation was handled by New York State Police.

McDeid will be sentenced Oct. 26 and faces eight years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. Reynolds will also be sentenced Oct. 26 and faces three years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. Their prosecution was handled by Deputy Chief Cayuga County District Attorney Susan Azzarelli.

