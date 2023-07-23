A woman has been arrested for allegedly hitting and killing her mother with an SUV in Wayne County.

New York State Police responded to the scene at 12:40 a.m. Sunday after a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on East Port Bay Road in the village of Wolcott.

An investigation found that Lindsay M. Naab, 26, of Derby, was driving a 2024 Chevy Trax and hit her mother, Annette Naab, 57, also of Derby.

Annette Naab suffered severe injuries. EMTs and state troopers attempted life-saving measures at the scene, according to a news release. But she was transported to Newark Wayne Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Lindsay Naab has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, first-degree vehicular manslaughter and felony DWI. She was processed at the state police headquarters in Wolcott, then transported to the Wayne County Jail for arraignment.

The state police is continuing to investigate the incident.