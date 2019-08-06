An agricultural crop sprayer that got tangled in electrical wires Monday afternoon was safely removed during a "low frequency / high risk" emergency response, according to King Ferry Fire Department Facebook page.
While operating, the crop sprayer's boom became caught in electrical lines leading to a building at the intersection of Route 34B and Center Road in King Ferry. As a result, the vehicle became electrically energized while the operator was still inside.
The Facebook post said Doug LaFave, chief of Genoa Volunteer Fire Department, who had been working nearby, advised the sprayer's operator to stay in the vehicle and not move as the chief contacted Cayuga County dispatchers.
The dispatch contacted New York State Electric and Gas while King Ferry firefighters established a perimeter, with the sprayer's operator remained inside the vehicle's cab.
NYSEG's Auburn Line Chief Tom Genkoz then responded. Genkoz assessed the situation, made the service safe and disentangled the wires from the sprayer's boom.
"The operator, now much relieved, lowered the boom and moved the crop sprayer," the Facebook post said.