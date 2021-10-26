Cuddy: Cayuga County Health Department 'compliant' with COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The Cayuga County Health Department met the state-imposed COVID-19 vaccine mandate with minimal staffing losses.

Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, told The Citizen on Tuesday that two employees chose to resign instead of receiving the vaccine. Under the state directive, health department staff had until Oct. 7 to get their first vaccine dose.

Prior to the deadline, the health department had 38 employees and 19 contractors who were required to be vaccinated.

"The Cayuga County Health Department is compliant with this regulation," Cuddy said.

The department was covered by the state vaccine mandate for health care workers because it is certified as a diagnostic and treatment center and a licensed home care service agency under articles 28 and 36 of the Public Health Law. Those licenses allow the department to provide in-home services, hold immunization clinics and conduct lead testing.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued the COVID-19 mandate for health care workers over the summer. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who took office in August, supported that requirement. She has defended the mandate, even as the state faces lawsuits challenging whether health care workers should be allowed to seek religious exemptions to avoid getting the vaccine.

There was an earlier deadline (Sept. 27) for hospital and long-term care employees to get their first vaccine dose. Other agencies, including health departments, were subject to the Oct. 7 first-dose deadline.

The vaccination rate among health department employees (96.5%) is similar to the rates reported by other local entities, such as Auburn Community Hospital. The hospital said 93.5% of its 1,100 employees received at least one vaccine dose. The employee vaccination rate at Cayuga County's four nursing homes also topped 90%.

Health departments, like hospitals and nursing homes, have been on the front lines of the pandemic response. The Cayuga County Health Department held numerous testing clinics as COVID-19 cases began to pop up in 2020. It was also the department's responsibility to issue isolation orders to positive cases and notify close contacts that they should quarantine.

This year, the health department's COVID-19 response expanded to include vaccination clinics. Beginning in January, the department has held more than 100 clinics and administered over 15,000 vaccine doses. It is in the process of planning how to distribute booster shots, which have been approved by federal regulators.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.