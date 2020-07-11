Cuomo administration cuts aid for addiction recovery services

“The worst-case scenario has evolved in the last couple days," Coppola said in an interview Friday.

Cuomo's office referred questions to the administration’s Office of Addiction Services and Supports.

The agency Friday afternoon had a confusing response: It said there has been "no reduction of support for these services at this time" and then also said that "instead the state is holding back a portion of the funding as it contends with a cash crunch caused by a 14% drop in revenue due entirely to the pandemic and the federal decision to delay income tax payments by three months."

Earlier this week, the agency sent letters to counties saying that it "expects" to restore the funding cuts "if" the federal governments provides a bailout to New York's finances. It said it also "understands that these withholdings will necessitate difficult choices" for local services.

In its Friday response to The Buffalo News, the Cuomo agency said that "counties should equitably allocate funds to maintain vital services while the state awaits federal action."

The agency did not provide a dollar amount that it cut in payments this week for treatment services that went out to counties for the fiscal quarter that started July 1.