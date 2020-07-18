Cuomo advises vigilance amid COVID-19 hospitalizations drop

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ALBANY — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York state dropped to 743 and 11 more people died, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged residents Saturday not to let down their guard.

Daily statewide statistics show New York with 754 newly confirmed cases, representing 1.08% of all tests performed. The number of people hospitalized Friday was down 22 from the previous day.

New York, once a pandemic hotspot, has so far avoided a surge in new cases like those plaguing other states in the South and West. But the Democratic governor has repeatedly warned New Yorkers could be at risk if they abandon social distancing and other practices adopted to check the spread of the virus.

"(W)e remain alarmed by spikes in much of the country and the risk of a lack of compliance at home as the state pursues a phased, data-driven reopening,” Cuomo said in a prepared release.

Cuomo has been particularly critical of bars flouting outbreak control regulations and large, festive crowds along city streets. He announced a crackdown Thursday on bars and restaurants across the state.