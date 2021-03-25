Cuomo announces new relaxed guidelines for nursing home visits

New York state has once again loosened some of its Covid-19 related restrictions on nursing home visits so that they align with federal guidelines.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker on Thursday announced revised nursing home visitation guidance to align with guidelines that were recently released by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The guidance, which takes effect immediately, permits visitation at all times and for all residents, but with limited exceptions. These include exceptions for unvaccinated residents in areas where there is high community spread and lower rates of vaccination among residents. There also are exceptions where there are residents with confirmed Covid-19 infections or those in isolation or quarantine. Nursing homes are still required to adhere to strong infection control practices.
"From the very beginning we've used science and data to find the appropriate balance between protecting our most vulnerable populations in nursing homes and the importance of allowing safe contact with their loved ones," Cuomo said in a statement Thursday.
"We now have three effective vaccines that are leading to significant decreases in long term care Covid cases and a robust staff testing system to limit community spread from entering a facility. Now is an appropriate time to take the next step and safely reconnect this community with their families," he added.
Under the new guidelines, nursing home visitations can be conducted through a variety of means based on a facility’s structure and residents’ needs. Visits can be conducted in resident rooms, dedicated visitation spaces or outdoors. They can also be conducted for circumstances beyond compassionate care situations.
Regardless of how the visitations are conducted, nursing homes will still be required to screen all who enter their facilities for signs and symptoms of Covid-19 by means of temperature checks. Staff will also question visitors about signs or symptoms of the virus. Prospective visitors who have had close contact with someone infected with the Covid-19 virus within the past 14 days must be denied access regardless of the visitors vaccination status.
Good hand hygiene, preferably with the use of an alcohol-based hand rub, is required, as are the use of masks covering the nose and mouth, and the practicing of at least 6 feet of social distancing between people.
Nursing homes are expected to post instructional signage throughout their facilities and provide proper visitor education on Covid- 19 signs and symptoms, infection control precautions, other applicable facility practices. They are also required to conduct regular cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces that are touched with high frequency, as well as surfaces in designated visitation areas after each visit.
Facilities must also ensure appropriate staff use of personal protective equipment, conduct effective cohorting of residents, such as providing separate areas dedicated to Covid-19 care and provide regular Covid-19 testing of residents and staff.
According to the governor's office, the number of positive cases in nursing homes have decreased more than 80% since peaking in mid-January during a second Covid post-holiday surge.
The state Health Department strongly recommends that all facilities offer testing for visitors as Covid-19 is still present in communities statewide.
Compassionate care visits, which had previously been allowed in all facilities at all times, will continue under this new guidance.
"We understand the emotional toll that this community has experienced by being separated from their loved ones during a particularly challenging year," said Zucker. "We're confident that these facilities can continue strong infection control practices that will allow for the safe visitation they have dearly missed."