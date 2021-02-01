Cuomo declares state of emergency for Cayuga, 43 other NY counties due to storm

A powerful winter storm led Gov. Andrew Cuomo to declare a state of emergency for 44 New York counties, including Cayuga, on Monday.

The state of emergency, which gives the state government more authority to deploy resources in response to storms and other events, also covers Cortland, Onondaga, Seneca and Tompkins counties in central New York.

A winter storm warning is in effect for much of New York as a nor'easter will sweep through the state over the next two days. The southern half of Cayuga County, including Auburn, is under a winter storm warning. The National Weather Service is forecasting up to one foot of snow in the city and southern towns. There is a winter weather advisory for northern Cayuga County.

The storm may produce blizzard-like conditions, with wind gusts between 40 to 60 mph. In downstate New York, especially on Long Island, there could be coastal flooding.

Cuomo announced Monday that he has deployed 130 members of the New York National Guard to the Hudson Valley, Long Island and New York City. The 174th Attack Wing based in central New York is among the units that have been deployed to aid with the storm response.