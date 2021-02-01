Cuomo declares state of emergency for Cayuga, 43 other NY counties due to storm

A powerful winter storm led Gov. Andrew Cuomo to declare a state of emergency for 44 New York counties, including Cayuga, on Monday.
The state of emergency, which gives the state government more authority to deploy resources in response to storms and other events, also covers Cortland, Onondaga, Seneca and Tompkins counties in central New York.
A winter storm warning is in effect for much of New York as a nor'easter will sweep through the state over the next two days. The southern half of Cayuga County, including Auburn, is under a winter storm warning. The National Weather Service is forecasting up to one foot of snow in the city and southern towns. There is a winter weather advisory for northern Cayuga County.
The storm may produce blizzard-like conditions, with wind gusts between 40 to 60 mph. In downstate New York, especially on Long Island, there could be coastal flooding.
Cuomo announced Monday that he has deployed 130 members of the New York National Guard to the Hudson Valley, Long Island and New York City. The 174th Attack Wing based in central New York is among the units that have been deployed to aid with the storm response.
The state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services' emergency operations center, which is activated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will monitor the storm. The state Department of Transportation has 3,645 supervisors and operators across New York. More than 162 employees, including 150 plow truck operators, are being moved to the hardest-hit areas of the state.
The Thruway Authority has 694 employees, along with 252 large snow plows, 100 medium snow plows and 11 tow plows, to respond to the storm.
In downstate New York, Cuomo suspended some rail services and empty and tandem tractor-trailers are banned on Metropolitan Transportation Authority bridges and tunnels, Port Authority bridges and some highways, including Interstate 87 from New York City to exit 24 in Albany, and all of Interstates 95 and 287.
"This storm is creating very dangerous travel conditions throughout much of the state, making it critically important that New Yorkers stay home and stay off the roads," Cuomo said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.