Cuomo extends school district mail-in voting deadline

Less than 48 hours before the deadline for statewide school budget and board of education voting, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has added another week to the mail-in election.
In an executive order announced Sunday and officially released Monday morning, the governor said that districts must accept and count ballots received via U.S. mail by 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 16. The original deadline was 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 9.
Districts will not be allowed to count ballots until after the new deadline, so results will not be coming this week as originally expected.
The last-minute change was the latest in a series of adjustments Cuomo has made to the statewide school budget and board of election vote as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
One reason for the extension was that some school districts in the state had problems getting ballots out to residents on time, but that issue did not affect districts in the Cayuga County-area and many other regions of the state.
New York State School Boards Association Executive Director Robert Schneider said the latest move could have been handled better.
"In extending the deadline for every school district, the executive order will likely cause confusion among voters in districts that did not face supply chain issues, thereby adding to what has been an extremely frustrating, costly and cumbersome board election and school budget vote process," Schneider said.
Voting for budgets, special propositions and board of education candidates are usually held in mid-May but were pushed back this year in order to maintain social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the beginning of May, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order setting the date to June 9 and required that votes be conducted by absentee voting with a 5 p.m. June 9 deadline for receiving ballots.
Last week, districts were informing voters that the deadline meant they should put their ballot in the mail by Saturday to ensure it arrived on time to be counted. Some local districts also were allowing the ballots to be dropped off in person until 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Under Cuomo's new order, the deadline for in-person ballot submission does not change. But residents who wish to vote by mail now have extra time. The new deadline still means votes must be received in the mail by 5 p.m. June 16, so voters shouldn't wait until the day of or the day before the deadline to send their ballots.
Residents should contact their school district office for specific policies on submitting ballots in person.
