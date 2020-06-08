Cuomo extends school district mail-in voting deadline

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Less than 48 hours before the deadline for statewide school budget and board of education voting, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has added another week to the mail-in election.

In an executive order announced Sunday and officially released Monday morning, the governor said that districts must accept and count ballots received via U.S. mail by 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 16. The original deadline was 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 9.

Districts will not be allowed to count ballots until after the new deadline, so results will not be coming this week as originally expected.

The last-minute change was the latest in a series of adjustments Cuomo has made to the statewide school budget and board of election vote as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

One reason for the extension was that some school districts in the state had problems getting ballots out to residents on time, but that issue did not affect districts in the Cayuga County-area and many other regions of the state.

New York State School Boards Association Executive Director Robert Schneider said the latest move could have been handled better.