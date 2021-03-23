Cuomo impeachment probe could take 'months'

ALBANY — The New York Legislature's impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo is likely to take "months," the chair of the Assembly's judiciary committee said Tuesday.

Cuomo, a Democrat, has resisted calls for his resignation after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment. He's also facing outrage over his administration's decision to withhold information about COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.

Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine, a Long Island Democrat, said the legal team hired to investigate Cuomo's actions will meet with witnesses and examine documents to "assess whether there's evidence that the governor has engaged in conduct that justifies articles of impeachment."

"Given the breadth and seriousness of the issues under investigation, we expect that the timing will be in terms of months rather than weeks," Lavine said in a judiciary committee meeting, which was streamed in an audio-only broadcast Tuesday morning.

New York has only impeached a governor once, in 1913.

It isn't clear yet how much of the Assembly's investigation will be transparent to the public. The Judiciary Committee hasn't said yet whether it will hold public hearings.