Cuomo: Make hard but smart choice not to travel or gather

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said air travelers leaving from the JetBlue terminal at Kennedy Airport will be given a test kit that they can administer themselves under a partnership with the airline.

But he urged travelers to stay home instead.

"Unless there's a really, really crucial reason, don't travel," he said. "It's just going to only add more exposure to this disease, more chance that you might get it, your family might get it, it might be brought back here inadvertently."

Cuomo criticized several sheriffs in upstate New York who have said it is impossible to enforce a recent executive order that banned indoor and outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people at private residences.

"That is a frightening precedent," Cuomo said Tuesday. "What if they don't agree with anti-discrimination laws? What if they don't agree with domestic violence laws?...I'm not interested in your political opinion. Enforce the law."

Some sheriffs have argued that Cuomo hasn't made it clear exactly how law enforcement can enforce his rules on private gatherings.