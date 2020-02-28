Cuomo: No budget approval without bail changes

ALBANY — New York's governor said Friday he will not approve the state budget without changes to a law that overhauled the state's bail system.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, third-term Democrat who often uses the state budget to push through his policy priorities, made the comments while speaking on public radio. His remarks could raise the stakes on budget negotiations in the upcoming weeks.

The law eliminated cash bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent cases in an effort to prevent poor arrestees from languishing in jail pretrial for low-level crimes. But the law did not eliminate cash bail entirely.

Cuomo said he supports removing cash bail in total and allowing judges to have discretion over whether to keep people in custody before a trial.

Judicial discretion should have certain parameters, he said, and the system should allow for due process and the right to appeal.

“That would be, I think, the best system in the country,” he said

Cuomo's perspective largely aligns with a proposal flouted by state Senate Democrats that would do away with cash bail entirely but give judges more say over who is released from jail before trial.

