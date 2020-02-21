Cuomo offers Trump DMV data but no Social Security numbers

ALBANY — New York's governor is offering to allow federal officials access to the state's motor vehicle database but not to drivers' Social Security numbers in an effort to persuade the Trump administration to let state residents back into Global Entry and other frequent traveler programs.

It's the latest compromise that Gov. Andrew Cuomo is publicly floating in hopes President Donald Trump's administration will reverse its decision announced earlier this month to prevents New Yorkers from enrolling or re-enrolling in programs that let them skip long security lines at airports. But the Trump administration rejected the idea when he proposed it privately weeks ago, according to Cuomo spokesman Richard Azzopardi.

New York state has also sued to reverse the ban, arguing the Department of Homeland Security's move is meant to punish the state for enacting a law that lets immigrants in the country illegally get driver's licenses and bars federal immigration agents from accessing state motor vehicle records.

"The Social Security numbers are the indicator of documented or undocumented, and I will never give them the Social Security numbers in the DMV database — over my dead body will I do that," Cuomo said in a Friday radio appearance.

