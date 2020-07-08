Cuomo: Schools decision to come in early August

"If anybody sat here today, and told you that they could reopen a school in September, that would be reckless and negligent of that person," he said. "You don’t know what the infection rate is, you don’t know what else is going on, and you've decided at a much earlier time that you had to decide?

"Why don’t you make a decision today? Because it’s not intelligent to make a decision today. That’s all. There’s no conspiracy, there’s nothing else going on. There’s no politics. Everyone wants the same thing.

"We’re just trying to work through a difficult situation, and you’re talking about the safety of children. God forbid you make that mistake."

Cuomo also responded to President Trump's statements Tuesday and tweet Wednesday in which he called for the reopening of schools.

"The president does not have the authority to open schools," Cuomo said. "School reopenings are a state decision. That is the law."

The governor later added, “you’re not going to bully New Yorkers.”

Cuomo was critical of the president's approach, likening Trump's stance on school reopenings to his encouragement of states' reopening of their economies.