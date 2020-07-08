Cuomo: Schools decision to come in early August

A decision on whether New York State will open its schools for the 2020-21 year will come in the first week of August.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday that the state will make a decision sometime between Aug. 1 and 7.
"We will open the schools if it is safe to open the schools," Cuomo said. "No one wants schools open more than I do. We want to make that decision with the best available data. The facts change here day to day, week to week."
Cuomo said the state will provide finalized guidance for school reopenings on July 13; and local school districts will submit plans to the state by July 31.
"Our institutional drop-dead date is the first week of August," Cuomo said, "so we will make that decision the first week of August."
Cuomo said it is possible that schools would see a different phased-in opening by region, just as the state has done with the economic reopenings.
"Could there be a variance by region? Yes, because you could have a different infection rate," he said.
The governor said a district's plan could include a desire to have its own phased reopening.
Cuomo, who that the state has had ongoing talks with state and district educational leaders, reaffirmed the timing of the decision during the question-and-answer period with reporters.
"If anybody sat here today, and told you that they could reopen a school in September, that would be reckless and negligent of that person," he said. "You don’t know what the infection rate is, you don’t know what else is going on, and you've decided at a much earlier time that you had to decide?
"Why don’t you make a decision today? Because it’s not intelligent to make a decision today. That’s all. There’s no conspiracy, there’s nothing else going on. There’s no politics. Everyone wants the same thing.
"We’re just trying to work through a difficult situation, and you’re talking about the safety of children. God forbid you make that mistake."
Cuomo also responded to President Trump's statements Tuesday and tweet Wednesday in which he called for the reopening of schools.
"The president does not have the authority to open schools," Cuomo said. "School reopenings are a state decision. That is the law."
The governor later added, “you’re not going to bully New Yorkers.”
Cuomo was critical of the president's approach, likening Trump's stance on school reopenings to his encouragement of states' reopening of their economies.
"This is just a redux of the economic reopenings," Cuomo said. "He's posed a false choice, which is one of the reasons that this nation is in the position it is currently in. He said it was economy vs. public health. ... It was never a choice between open the economy or public health, and the states that made that choice are now suffering."
Cuomo cited 36 states are now seeing rising coronavirus rates, 19 of which are on New York's quarantine list – if travelers come to New York from those states, they have to self-quarantine for two weeks.
The governor lamented that much of the country is struggling with facets of the coronavirus pandemic that New York went through earlier this year.
"New York has proven what works – we've talked about this months ago," Cuomo said, citing testing, contact tracing, phased reopenings and mask-wearing. "My point to the president is that we didn't have to be here. There’s not anything happening that we didn’t talk about four months ago.
"Why are we here? And why is the death rate going up? And why is the infection rate going up and hospitalizations going up? Why aren’t we prepared? Why are other countries going down and we’re going up?"
Cuomo again assailed the president for there not being an national mask policy, citing a Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model which projects that the total of U.S. deaths by October would be 15,000 higher without widespread mask wearing.
"How can you lose a life when it was totally preventable?" the governor said, his voice rising. "All you had to do is have a mask policy and you can save peoples’ lives?
"Why on god’s green earth wouldn’t you have a mask policy, when they are telling you that it works?"
New York continued to have low coronavirus numbers, including 841 hospitalizations Tuesday as well as 97 intubations, the first time that figure, which represents how many patients are requiring mechanical breathing assistance, was under 100 since March 16. There were 11 deaths Tuesday; that figure has been between nine and 11 every day this month.
New York conducted 57,585 tests Tuesday, with 692 positive for a rate of 1.2%.
