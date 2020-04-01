Cuomo warns of school aid cuts in state budget deal amid outbreak

ALBANY — New York lawmakers were preparing Wednesday to work late into the night to pass a budget that is expected to slash school aid as the coronavirus outbreak roils the state's economy.

Lawmakers failed Tuesday night to pass a budget before the start of the state's fiscal year, which began Wednesday. Several lawmakers have stressed the importance of passing a budget that ensures state government is working amid a crisis that has already cost the state $1 billion and claimed the lives of more than 1,900 people.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that he has a conceptual deal with the state Assembly and Senate on a spending plan that he has said will be smaller than his $178 billion budget, which proposed a 2% increase in state spending. The governor has suggested lawmakers could pass a budget that slashes state spending for now and gives his administration the authority to increase spending later, as federal aid arrives. Democrats and Republicans have spoken in support of expanding Cuomo's authority on the budget amid the public health emergency.

The Democrat has said the deal will likely include short-term borrowing to help the state's cash flow as tax-filing deadlines are delayed.

"This is a particularly difficult budget because there is no money and there's much fear and there's much stress,"