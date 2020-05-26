Cuomo's school ballot order a 'logistical nightmare' for many school districts

"Why this is so different is most of the time when school districts are dealing with difficult situations, they look at past difficult situations for guidance as to how to proceed," he said. "This one, there is no playbook."

There are obstacles that come with mailing materials to so many people, Worona said, as the district may necessarily not know who all of the eligible people in a district are. A district wouldn't want to fail to send an absentee ballot and be perceived as disenfranchising someone. Further, a district wouldn't want to later risk having the results of their budget votes or board elections be successfully challenged and having the results be thrown out.

As a result, districts have put a lot of effort of into identifying all of those they need to distribute materials out to, Worona said.

'We're hoping and districts are hoping that they got it right and they send out ballots appropriately and trust that that was all done correctly," Worona said. "But they didn't didn't have a month to get that together. A month was when the election was going to take place. They had about a week to get their collective act together to figure out who to send all this stuff to."