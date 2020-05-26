Cuomo's school ballot order a 'logistical nightmare' for many school districts

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order that eligible voters within a school district be mailed a ballot for budget votes and school board elections left school officials scrambling last week.
Budget votes and elections are normally held in mid-May but were pushed back in order to maintain social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. After weeks of uncertainty, Cuomo issued an order at the start of May setting the date to June 9 and mandating that eligible voters be mailed ballots. The order also requires that absentee ballots sent to district residents include a postage-paid envelope.
The order, which some education leaders have pointed out lacks specificity on how to determine the number of ballots that should be mailed, is forcing school districts to spend thousands of dollars at a time when the governor is also expected to announce large state aid cuts to districts on a quarterly basis. Officials in Cayuga County-area school districts and at the state level have argued the existing order not only requires districts to go through the process with little time, but also in inefficient ways.
Jay Worona, deputy executive director and general counsel for the New York State School Boards Association, said the effects the outbreak has had on districts have been some of the biggest changes in education he has ever witnessed during his decades with the association.
"Why this is so different is most of the time when school districts are dealing with difficult situations, they look at past difficult situations for guidance as to how to proceed," he said. "This one, there is no playbook."
There are obstacles that come with mailing materials to so many people, Worona said, as the district may necessarily not know who all of the eligible people in a district are. A district wouldn't want to fail to send an absentee ballot and be perceived as disenfranchising someone. Further, a district wouldn't want to later risk having the results of their budget votes or board elections be successfully challenged and having the results be thrown out.
As a result, districts have put a lot of effort of into identifying all of those they need to distribute materials out to, Worona said.
'We're hoping and districts are hoping that they got it right and they send out ballots appropriately and trust that that was all done correctly," Worona said. "But they didn't didn't have a month to get that together. A month was when the election was going to take place. They had about a week to get their collective act together to figure out who to send all this stuff to."
In addition to determining who to send materials to, he said, there is a cost to sending ballots, postage and a postage-stamped envelope. The U.S. Postal Service reached out to the school board association, Worona said, and put on a webinar for all of the association members who wanted to learn about the "most cost-effective means by which they could send these ballots so as to save taxpayers dollars."
There were alternatives that could have been explored. The association recommended a proposal in which absentee ballots would have been sent to taxpayers that ask for one.
"That way we wouldn't have to send absentee ballots to thousands of persons, many of whom wouldn't have been interested in voting anyway, and thereby not incurring the taxpayer expense of sending this stuff out to people who are perhaps disinterested," Worona said.
Beyond the expense of sending materials to so many people under the executive order, he continued, "it also created this logistical nightmare because we weren't exactly sure how to facilitate that."
Districts have to work that out with the advice of counsel, Worona noted, but he said time will tell whether they got it right.
"If we've learned anything from COVID-19, certainly it's about trying to make sure that the tragedies of this entire pandemic don't end manifesting themselves on the backs of our students, right?" Worona said. "Our students need a bright future, and that's what school budgets are designed to do, so we hope we get that exactly right."
While hitting all of the requirements under the state's compressed timeline makes it "beyond challenging to comply," Worona said, not complying with the executive order is not an option for districts. He said he he isn't aware of a single district that isn't going to comply.
Port Byron Central School District Superintendent Neil O'Brien said ballots in his district will be sent out using a roster from the Cayuga County Board of Elections that lists all registered voters in the district.
But the district also took steps to reach out to people who may not be registered with the county elections board.
"We are also sending out a postcard to all district residents with information on the vote and it instructs anyone in the district who would like to receive a ballot, and who is a qualified voter, but not a registered voter, to contact Janet Tamilio, district clerk, to have a ballot mailed to them," O'Brien said in an email May 15. "To be a qualified voter, one must be 18 years old, a citizen and have lived in the district for at least 30 days.
Ballots have to be received, not postmarked, by June 9 to be counted, O'Brien added. Ballots were set to go out once the printer is finished with them. He said the district is working with the board of elections and renting a voting machine that ballots will be run through to tabulate the votes
Contending with the timeline to accomplish the order's requirements has been a struggle. One of the issues with meeting this schedule, he continued, is the possibility of a re-vote.
"If a budget is defeated, then a re-vote is only allowed a week later. There is no way that can be accomplished. School districts cannot have notice, mail ballots and so forth," he said.
Cato-Meridian Central School District Superintendent Terry Ward said one ballot will be sent to each household in his district. Residents can contact the district clerk if they need more than one ballot for certified voters in their household, he said in an email May 21. There wasn't an exact date for when the ballot would go out, but they were being printed and prepared for mailing. The estimated cost of doing of all this so far had been approximately $9,000, he said.
One of the challenges the executive order posed, he said, was the short time frame the district had get answers on "how we would go about this new way of voting on our school budget/election that has never been done before," sending out of all the required information to voters, including preparing and mailing absentee for each district household and distributing them with enough time to allow voters to return their finished ballots through the postal service. Ward said devising a way to keep postage costs down while "having to send our normal budget mailings as well as mailing thousands of absentee ballots along with a postage paid ballot envelope for the voter to send their ballot back to the school" has also been a challenge.
Southern Cayuga Central School District Superintendent Patrick Jensen said in an email May 18 that the district had 3,954 registered voters who will receive ballots, and the districts has been working with the county board of elections. The estimated cost of doing all of this is $8,400, he said.
O'Brien said he felt there could have been other methods for handling ballots.
"The possibility of fraud in the process along with the waste of taxpayer money were avoidable if the governor would have been willing to work with stakeholders," O'Brien said in the email. "Clearly, the process was not one in which he was willing to work with the field to provide a cost-effective system that provided a voice for taxpayers. There were other solutions that would have met the standards without wasting money, time and effort."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
