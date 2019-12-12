An executive at Currier Plastics in Auburn recently presented at a Plastics News conference in Nashville, Tennessee titled Women Breaking the Mold.
In a news release, Currier said the conference aims to develop and support the professional growth of women in the plastics industry, and speakers shared their experiences that helped them get to their positions of leadership.
You have free articles remaining.
Lindsay Cronkright, Currier's director of finance and IT, volunteered to speak on “Gender Dynamics – What you say and how you say it matters.” Her presentation highlighted the differences in how men and women communicate. Cronkright shared her personal strategy for understanding the language differences of her male counterparts and advised young professionals to be cognizant of the differences. Cronkright believes that mentoring men and women on how our behavior and communication can easily be misinterpreted helps to avoid gender communication issues.
"I continuously focus on my choice of words and body language," Cronkright said in a statement. "Would I do the same in a female-dominated workplace? I don’t know. But I do know that, over the course of 10+ years working in manufacturing environments, I’ve learned how to adapt ... Doing so has contributed to my professional advancement. I hope that, by sharing my experiences, I empower other women.”