D.C. deployment: Auburn soldier guards capital after attack

Sgt. Jason Teeter has experienced the surreal feeling of standing in an empty major U.S. city not just once in the last year, but twice.
Months after being deployed to a COVID-19 field hospital in Manhattan, the Auburn National Guardsman was deployed to Washington to provide security after the attack on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.
Teeter and the 102nd Military Police Battalion returned to Auburn on Monday. He told The Citizen the next day that he and several of his friends in the battalion messaged each other shortly after the Jan. 6 attack, which saw hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump storm the Capitol building in protest of his defeat in the 2020 election. The attack resulted in five deaths, dozens of injuries to police and drastically increased security measures citywide. Teeter and his fellow National Guardsmen quickly suspected they'd be part of those measures, he said.
Indeed, the battalion was in Washington two days later. And over the next two weeks, Teeter said, they were always keenly aware that they were living through a dark chapter in U.S. history.
"It wasn't lost on us that this is crazy," he said. "Troops haven't been housed in the Capitol like that since the Civil War."
The shifts in Washington were long, which led Teeter and his fellow soldiers to take naps "wherever we could find a spot," he said. Still, the narratives of National Guardsmen being forced to sleep in parking garages or stairwells are overblown in his opinion. They had hotel rooms, but the logistics of such an unusual deployment often made them want to get rest before they could be bused back.
Teeter's battalion was stationed at the Capitol for a few days. Then, as the security perimeter around it expanded, the 102nd moved to the Supreme Court, helping its police force guard a control point. The Auburn soldier enjoyed the historic sights, including the Library of Congress, where his battalion took breaks. He also saw a few politicians, he said, but didn't identify them for security reasons.
"We weren't treating these buildings like our barracks, we were treating it like we were in the halls of the Supreme Court, the Capitol, the Library of Congress," he said. "Everyone was respectful."
The 102nd didn't have to use any force during its deployment, Teeter said. There were some protests leading up to President Joe Biden's inauguration Jan. 20, but anytime the soldiers told someone to back up, they did so respectfully. Additionally, many people on the streets approached the battalion to say "thank you" for their service, and the local police also expressed its gratitude for the support.
But that's not why Teeter serves in the National Guard, he said. The nine-year veteran, who works as a generator technician in Auburn, said he serves for the experiences.
And from lending support at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City in May to guarding the halls of history in Washington this month, Teeter has gotten his share of experiences lately.
"You'd never think you'd go to Manhattan and see the streets are empty, and then the U.S. capital," he said. "It's crazy stuff."
