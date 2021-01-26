D.C. deployment: Auburn soldier guards capital after attack

The shifts in Washington were long, which led Teeter and his fellow soldiers to take naps "wherever we could find a spot," he said. Still, the narratives of National Guardsmen being forced to sleep in parking garages or stairwells are overblown in his opinion. They had hotel rooms, but the logistics of such an unusual deployment often made them want to get rest before they could be bused back.

Teeter's battalion was stationed at the Capitol for a few days. Then, as the security perimeter around it expanded, the 102nd moved to the Supreme Court, helping its police force guard a control point. The Auburn soldier enjoyed the historic sights, including the Library of Congress, where his battalion took breaks. He also saw a few politicians, he said, but didn't identify them for security reasons.

"We weren't treating these buildings like our barracks, we were treating it like we were in the halls of the Supreme Court, the Capitol, the Library of Congress," he said. "Everyone was respectful."