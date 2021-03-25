Damaging winds predicted for Cayuga County area on Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for much of upstate New York on Friday, as utility companies and state emergency officials prepare to respond to potential damage.

NWS wind advisories include all of Cayuga County. In the southern half of the county, the advisory runs from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. and predicts sustained southwest winds between 20 and 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. In the southern half, the advisory runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with sustained southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 55 mph.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," the weather agency said. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. ... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that state agencies are on alert and prepared to assist communities should needs arise.

"We will remain in contact with utility companies to ensure any power outages caused by high winds are addressed quickly," he said in a press release. "New Yorkers should take all necessary precautions now to ensure they, their families and their property are protected from any possible damage or power outages."