A snow squall warning has been issued for northern Cayuga County, according to the National Weather Service.
A "dangerous" snow squall was spotted moving along a line extending from Webster, Monroe County, to near Cato. The squall is moving east at 30 mph.
The National Weather Service said there will be extremely poor visibility due to heavy and blowing snow. Wind gusts of up to 30 mph are expected.
The squall warning area includes the Thruway between exits 43 and 40.
Motorists are advised to avoid or delay travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents.