Officials in Onondaga County said that people should take precautions against mosquito bites after a dangerous virus was found in mosquitoes sent to a lab for testing.

The Onondaga County Health Department said that it was notified Wednesday by the state Department of Health Wadsworth Laboratory that two mosquito pools from a trap located at Taft Road in the town of Cicero tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus.

EEE is a rare but serious disease that causes encephalitis or inflammation of the brain. People over the age of 50 and younger than the age of 15 are at the greatest risk of developing severe disease when infected with EEEV.

Personal protection is recommended during outdoor activities by wearing shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outside for a long period of time. Use insect repellents containing DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, and other products that have been approved by the Environmental Protection Agency. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions on proper use for safety and effectiveness. Insect repellents should be applied only to intact skin or over clothing. Do NOT apply DEET or Picaridin directly onto children’s skin—apply to your own hands and then put it on the child. Repellent should never be used on babies younger than 2 months old.

The health department said it is extremely important to remove mosquito breeding grounds by eliminating any standing water that may have collected on your property:

• Throw away outdoor containers, ceramic pots, or containers that hold water

• Remove all tires from your property

• Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers that are kept outdoors

• Clean clogged rain gutters and make sure they continue to work properly

• Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use

• Change water in birdbaths at least every four days

In a news release, the health department said that this first positive finding of virus in mosquitoes this year in the county serves as a reminder for all residents to remain consistent in using personal protection measures.

“EEEV is one of a number of viruses that can be spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. While mosquito counts in Central New York have been low throughout this season, it is always important to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites,” Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Kathryn Anderson said in a statement.